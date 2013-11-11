* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,641-0,760 14,000 0,640-0,750 Gondal 18,500 550-0,725 18,000 516-0,723 Jasdan 3,000 460-0,719 2,000 457-0,705 Jamnagar 12,000 611-0,809 15,000 554-0,812 Junagadh 14,000 483-0,715 16,000 490-0,707 Keshod 06,000 478-0,705 06,000 453-0,694 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,691-0,760 0,690-0,750 0,641-0,750 0,640-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,790 2,220-3,115 2,215-3,110 Sesame (Black) 0,095 2,450-3,144 2,725-2,935 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,645-0,680 0,645-0,675 Rapeseeds 020 550-610 580-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,290 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 657 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,810-3,815 3,810-3,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed