* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,691-0,760 0,690-0,750 0,641-0,750 0,640-0,740 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,840 1,270 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,810-3,815 3,810-3,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------