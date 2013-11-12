Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. * Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,640-0,753 16,000 0,641-0,760 Gondal 16,000 570-0,722 18,500 550-0,725 Jasdan 2,500 490-0,698 3,000 460-0,719 Jamnagar 10,000 600-0,802 12,000 611-0,809 Junagadh 12,000 470-0,723 14,000 483-0,715 Keshod 05,000 465-0,711 06,000 478-0,705 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,753 0,691-0,760 0,640-0,750 0,641-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 2,225-3,150 2,220-3,115 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,500-3,232 2,450-3,144 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,650-0,701 0,645-0,680 Rapeseeds 020 580-610 550-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,820 1,255 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,400 3,720-3,730 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,860-3,865 3,810-3,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
