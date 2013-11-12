* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
* Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from produing centers.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,690-0,753 0,691-0,760 0,640-0,750 0,641-0,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,820 1,255 1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,400 3,730-3,740 3,660-3,670
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,880-3,885 3,810-3,815
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------