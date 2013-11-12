* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from produing centers. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,690-0,753 0,691-0,760 0,640-0,750 0,641-0,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,820 1,255 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,400 3,730-3,740 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,880-3,885 3,810-3,815 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------