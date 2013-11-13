* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further on low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Sesame oil moved up due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,625-0,740 11,000 0,640-0,753 Gondal 17,000 598-0,710 16,000 570-0,722 Jasdan 3,500 540-0,687 2,500 490-0,698 Jamnagar 08,000 623-0,799 10,000 600-0,802 Junagadh 10,000 460-0,702 12,000 470-0,723 Keshod 05,000 446-0,700 05,000 465-0,711 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,690-0,753 0,620-0,690 0,640-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 2,270-3,220 2,225-3,150 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,500-3,190 2,500-3,232 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,655-0,711 0,650-0,701 Rapeseeds 060 570-610 580-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,245 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,470 2,450 3,760-3,770 3,730-3,740 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,890-3,895 3,880-3,885 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed