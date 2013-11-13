* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,690-0,753 0,620-0,690 0,640-0,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,815-0,820 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,830-0,831 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,245 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,470 2,450 3,760-3,770 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,910-3,915 3,880-3,885 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------