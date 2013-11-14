India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,630-0,780 10,000 0,625-0,740 Gondal 18,000 575-0,745 17,000 598-0,710 Jasdan 3,000 580-0,708 3,500 540-0,687 Jamnagar 08,000 637-0,810 08,000 623-0,799 Junagadh 12,000 510-0,724 10,000 460-0,702 Keshod 05,000 497-0,712 05,000 446-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,700 0,620-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,605 2,330-3,250 2,270-3,220 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,575-3,290 2,500-3,190 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,680-0,710 0,655-0,711 Rapeseeds 015 575-611 570-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,265 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,750 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,760 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,930-3,935 3,910-3,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
