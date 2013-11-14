* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,630-0,780 10,000 0,625-0,740 Gondal 18,000 575-0,745 17,000 598-0,710 Jasdan 3,000 580-0,708 3,500 540-0,687 Jamnagar 08,000 637-0,810 08,000 623-0,799 Junagadh 12,000 510-0,724 10,000 460-0,702 Keshod 05,000 497-0,712 05,000 446-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,700 0,620-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,605 2,330-3,250 2,270-3,220 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,575-3,290 2,500-3,190 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,680-0,710 0,655-0,711 Rapeseeds 015 575-611 570-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,265 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,750 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,760 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,930-3,935 3,910-3,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed