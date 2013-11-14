India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved further due to short supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,700 0,620-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,845-0,850 0,755-0,760 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,860-0,861 0,770-0,771 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,275 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 657 1,035-1,040 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,910-3,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
