* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved further due to short supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,700 0,620-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,845-0,850 0,755-0,760 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,860-0,861 0,770-0,771 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,275 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 657 1,035-1,040 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,910-3,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed