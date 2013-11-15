* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,630-0,745 14,000 0,630-0,780 Gondal 15,000 597-0,723 18,000 575-0,745 Jasdan 2,000 576-0,695 3,000 580-0,708 Jamnagar 09,000 650-0,806 08,000 637-0,810 Junagadh 11,000 534-0,733 12,000 510-0,724 Keshod 05,000 495-0,700 05,000 497-0,712 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,745 0,635-0,780 0,630-0,720 0,630-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,820 2,360-3,325 2,330-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,600-3,362 2,575-3,290 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,680-0,728 0,680-0,710 Rapeseeds 005 575-612 575-611 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,820 1,305 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 645 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed