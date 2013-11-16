* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,630-0,740 12,000 0,630-0,745
Gondal 13,500 612-0,711 15,000 597-0,723
Jasdan 2,500 580-0,688 2,000 576-0,695
Jamnagar 07,000 640-0,835 09,000 650-0,806
Junagadh 12,000 546-0,724 11,000 534-0,733
Keshod 05,500 496-0,698 05,000 495-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,640-0,745 0,630-0,700 0,630-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 2,750-3,333 2,360-3,325
Sesame (Black) 0,215 2,600-3,330 2,600-3,362
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,800 0,680-0,735 0,680-0,728
Rapeseeds 063 561-617 575-612
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 1,280 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275