* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,630-0,740 12,000 0,630-0,745 Gondal 13,500 612-0,711 15,000 597-0,723 Jasdan 2,500 580-0,688 2,000 576-0,695 Jamnagar 07,000 640-0,835 09,000 650-0,806 Junagadh 12,000 546-0,724 11,000 534-0,733 Keshod 05,500 496-0,698 05,000 495-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,640-0,745 0,630-0,700 0,630-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 2,750-3,333 2,360-3,325 Sesame (Black) 0,215 2,600-3,330 2,600-3,362 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,680-0,735 0,680-0,728 Rapeseeds 063 561-617 575-612 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 1,280 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275