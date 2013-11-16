* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,640-0,745 0,630-0,700 0,630-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,825 1,270 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 635 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed