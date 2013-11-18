* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 30,000 0,600-0,725 10,000 0,630-0,740 Gondal 19,500 628-0,719 13,500 612-0,711 Jasdan 3,000 600-0,680 2,500 580-0,688 Jamnagar 12,000 610-0,821 07,000 640-0,835 Junagadh 15,000 524-0,720 12,000 546-0,724 Keshod 07,000 505-0,681 05,500 496-0,698 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,710 0,630-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 2,948-3,650 2,750-3,330 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,600-3,426 2,600-3,330 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,660-0,716 0,680-0,735 Rapeseeds 100 560-601 561-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 627 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed