* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 30,000 0,600-0,725 10,000 0,630-0,740
Gondal 19,500 628-0,719 13,500 612-0,711
Jasdan 3,000 600-0,680 2,500 580-0,688
Jamnagar 12,000 610-0,821 07,000 640-0,835
Junagadh 15,000 524-0,720 12,000 546-0,724
Keshod 07,000 505-0,681 05,500 496-0,698
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,710 0,630-0,700
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 2,948-3,650 2,750-3,330
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,600-3,426 2,600-3,330
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,750 0,660-0,716 0,680-0,735
Rapeseeds 100 560-601 561-617
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 605 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 627 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed