* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,710 0,630-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 627 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,490 2,490 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,940-3,945 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed