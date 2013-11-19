* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices. * Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 24,000 0,580-0,730 30,000 0,600-0,725 Gondal 21,000 601-0,705 19,500 628-0,719 Jasdan 4,000 576-0,654 3,000 600-0,680 Jamnagar 15,000 628-0,801 12,000 610-0,821 Junagadh 17,000 570-0,709 15,000 524-0,720 Keshod 07,000 531-0,675 07,000 505-0,681 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,730 0,610-0,725 0,580-0,715 0,600-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 2,600-3,700 2,948-3,650 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,800-3,556 2,600-3,426 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,810 0,655-0,713 0,660-0,716 Rapeseeds 090 555-595 560-601 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 634 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,520 2,490 3,830-3,840 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,980-3,985 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,700-1,705 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed