* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices.
* Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 24,000 0,580-0,730 30,000 0,600-0,725
Gondal 21,000 601-0,705 19,500 628-0,719
Jasdan 4,000 576-0,654 3,000 600-0,680
Jamnagar 15,000 628-0,801 12,000 610-0,821
Junagadh 17,000 570-0,709 15,000 524-0,720
Keshod 07,000 531-0,675 07,000 505-0,681
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,590-0,730 0,610-0,725 0,580-0,715 0,600-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,880-0,881 0,880-0,881 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 2,600-3,700 2,948-3,650
Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,800-3,556 2,600-3,426
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,810 0,655-0,713 0,660-0,716
Rapeseeds 090 555-595 560-601
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 634 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,520 2,490 3,830-3,840 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,980-3,985 3,940-3,945
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,700-1,705 1,650-1,655
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed