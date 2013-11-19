* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices. * Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,730 0,610-0,725 0,580-0,715 0,600-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,865-0,870 0,735-0,740 0,755-0,760 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,880-0,881 0,750-0,751 0,770-0,771 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,815 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 634 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,515 2,490 3,830-3,840 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,768 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,778 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,980-3,985 3,940-3,945 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,700-1,705 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,600-23,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------