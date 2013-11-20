* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil improved further due to short supply. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand, Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,582-0,725 24,000 0,580-0,730 Gondal 20,000 585-0,712 21,000 601-0,705 Jasdan 3,000 573-0,645 4,000 576-0,654 Jamnagar 11,000 611-0,776 15,000 628-0,801 Junagadh 15,000 591-0,698 17,000 570-0,709 Keshod 10,000 557-0,670 07,000 531-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,592-0,725 0,590-0,730 0,582-0,725 0,580-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,820 2,520-3,562 2,600-3,700 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,800-3,545 2,800-3,556 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,690 0,660-0,715 0,655-0,713 Rapeseeds 060 570-605 555-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,265 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,540 2,515 3,870-3,880 3,830-3,840 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,768 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,778 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,020-4,025 3,980-3,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed