* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Sesame oil improved further due to short supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand,
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,582-0,725 24,000 0,580-0,730
Gondal 20,000 585-0,712 21,000 601-0,705
Jasdan 3,000 573-0,645 4,000 576-0,654
Jamnagar 11,000 611-0,776 15,000 628-0,801
Junagadh 15,000 591-0,698 17,000 570-0,709
Keshod 10,000 557-0,670 07,000 531-0,675
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,592-0,725 0,590-0,730 0,582-0,725 0,580-0,715
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 0,735-0,740 0,735-0,740
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,860-0,861 0,860-0,861 0,750-0,751 0,750-0,751
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,820 2,520-3,562 2,600-3,700
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,800-3,545 2,800-3,556
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,690 0,660-0,715 0,655-0,713
Rapeseeds 060 570-605 555-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,265 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,540 2,515 3,870-3,880 3,830-3,840
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,768 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,778 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 4,020-4,025 3,980-3,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed