* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil moved up further due to firm trend in seed prices. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,592-0,725 0,590-0,730 0,582-0,705 0,580-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,835-0,840 0,845-0,850 0,715-0,720 0,735-0,740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,850-0,851 0,860-0,861 0,730-0,731 0,750-0,751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,250 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,540 2,515 3,870-3,880 3,830-3,840 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,768 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,778 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,020-4,025 3,980-3,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,750-1,755 1,700-1,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------