* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil moved up further due to firm trend in seed prices.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,592-0,725 0,590-0,730 0,582-0,705 0,580-0,715
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,835-0,840 0,845-0,850 0,715-0,720 0,735-0,740
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,850-0,851 0,860-0,861 0,730-0,731 0,750-0,751
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,250 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,540 2,515 3,870-3,880 3,830-3,840
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,768 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,778 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 4,020-4,025 3,980-3,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,750-1,755 1,700-1,705
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------