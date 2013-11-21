* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,580-0,730 18,000 0,582-0,725 Gondal 22,000 577-0,718 20,000 585-0,712 Jasdan 3,000 550-0,676 3,000 573-0,645 Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,780 11,000 611-0,776 Junagadh 16,000 575-0,700 15,000 591-0,698 Keshod 10,000 571-0,667 10,000 557-0,670 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,730 0,592-0,725 0,580-0,710 0,582-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 0,715-0,720 0,715-0,720 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,850-0,851 0,850-0,851 0,730-0,731 0,730-0,731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,690 2,500-3,535 2,520-3,562 Sesame (Black) 0,090 2,850-3,518 2,800-3,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,860 0,670-0,719 0,660-0,715 Rapeseeds 040 580-608 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,275 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 638 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,540 3,930-3,940 3,870-3,880 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,020-4,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,750-1,755 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed