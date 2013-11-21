* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restrited selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,730 0,592-0,725 0,580-0,710 0,582-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,835-0,840 0,695-0,700 0,715-0,720 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,850-0,851 0,710-0,711 0,730-0,731 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,275 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 616 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 638 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,575 2,540 3,920-3,930 3,870-3,880 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,080-4,085 4,020-4,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,750-1,755 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------