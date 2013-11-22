* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,570-0,735 17,000 0,580-0,730 Gondal 20,000 565-0,715 22,000 577-0,718 Jasdan 4,000 560-0,687 3,000 550-0,676 Jamnagar 12,000 618-0,782 13,000 600-0,780 Junagadh 15,000 593-0,690 16,000 575-0,700 Keshod 10,000 580-0,664 10,000 571-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,735 0,590-0,730 0,570-0,695 0,580-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 0,695-0,700 0,795-0,700 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,830-0,831 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,490 2,510-3,660 2,500-3,535 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,800-3,606 2,850-3,518 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,680 0,640-0,697 0,670-0,719 Rapeseeds 050 580-620 580-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,820 1,295 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 645 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,590 2,575 3,950-3,960 3,920-3,930 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,080-4,085 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed