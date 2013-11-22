* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,580-0,735 0,590-0,730 0,570-0,695 0,580-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820 0,705-0,710 0,695-0,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,830-0,831 0,720-0,721 0,710-0,711 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,285 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 645 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,575 3,950-3,960 3,920-3,930 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,080-4,085 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------