* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,572-0,740 15,000 0,570-0,735
Gondal 21,000 560-0,729 20,000 565-0,715
Jasdan 3,500 550-0,684 4,000 560-0,687
Jamnagar 14,000 600-0,786 12,000 618-0,782
Junagadh 18,000 580-0,712 15,000 593-0,690
Keshod 12,000 571-0,650 10,000 580-0,664
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,582-0,740 0,580-0,735 0,572-0,710 0,570-0,695
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,475 2,575-3,750 2,510-3,660
Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,800-3,580 2,800-3,606
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,850 0,660-0,715 0,640-0,697
Rapeseeds 050 580-613 580-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,280 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 645 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed