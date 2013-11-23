1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,582-0,740 0,580-0,735 0,572-0,710 0,570-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,280 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 645 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,485-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,572-0,740 15,000 0,570-0,735 Gondal 21,000 560-0,729 20,000 565-0,715 Jasdan 3,500 550-0,684 4,000 560-0,687 Jamnagar 14,000 600-0,786 12,000 618-0,782 Junagadh 18,000 580-0,712 15,000 593-0,690 Keshod 12,000 571-0,650 10,000 580-0,664 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,582-0,740 0,580-0,735 0,572-0,710 0,570-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,475 2,575-3,750 2,510-3,660 Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,800-3,580 2,800-3,606 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,660-0,715 0,640-0,697 Rapeseeds 050 580-613 580-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,280 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 645 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed