1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,582-0,740 0,580-0,735 0,572-0,710 0,570-0,695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,280 1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 645 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,485-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,572-0,740 15,000 0,570-0,735
Gondal 21,000 560-0,729 20,000 565-0,715
Jasdan 3,500 550-0,684 4,000 560-0,687
Jamnagar 14,000 600-0,786 12,000 618-0,782
Junagadh 18,000 580-0,712 15,000 593-0,690
Keshod 12,000 571-0,650 10,000 580-0,664
