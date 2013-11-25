* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,53,000-0,54,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,500 0,573-0,741 16,000 0,572-0,740 Gondal 23,000 565-0,744 21,000 560-0,729 Jasdan 4,500 535-0,678 3,500 550-0,684 Jamnagar 13,000 618-0,785 14,000 600-0,786 Junagadh 16,000 575-0,699 18,000 580-0,712 Keshod 12,000 554-0,650 12,000 571-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,583-0,741 0,582-0,740 0,573-0,711 0,572-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 2,528-3,760 2,575-3,750 Sesame (Black) 0,140 2,900-3,670 2,800-3,580 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,080 0,670-0,727 0,660-0,715 Rapeseeds 050 585-617 580-613 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,275 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed