1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,583-0,741 0,582-0,740 0,573-0,711 0,572-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,270 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 642 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------