* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,35,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,000 0,574-0,735 18,500 0,573-0,741
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744
Jasdan 5,000 561-0,687 4,500 535-0,678
Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,766 13,000 618-0,785
Junagadh 18,000 553-0,690 16,000 575-0,699
Keshod 12,000 545-0,656 12,000 554-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,584-0,735 0,583-0,741 0,574-0,706 0,573-0,711
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,575 2,510-3,740 2,528-3,760
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,900-3,650 2,900-3,670
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,120 0,675-0,728 0,670-0,727
Rapeseeds 010 585-605 585-617
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed