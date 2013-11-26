* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,35,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,574-0,735 18,500 0,573-0,741 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744 Jasdan 5,000 561-0,687 4,500 535-0,678 Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,766 13,000 618-0,785 Junagadh 18,000 553-0,690 16,000 575-0,699 Keshod 12,000 545-0,656 12,000 554-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,584-0,735 0,583-0,741 0,574-0,706 0,573-0,711 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,575 2,510-3,740 2,528-3,760 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,900-3,650 2,900-3,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,120 0,675-0,728 0,670-0,727 Rapeseeds 010 585-605 585-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed