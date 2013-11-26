* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,584-0,735 0,583-0,741 0,574-0,706 0,573-0,711 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,815 1,250 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,950-3,960 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------