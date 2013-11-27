* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,625-0,740 17,000 0,574-0,735
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744
Jasdan 6,000 575-0,689 5,000 561-0,687
Jamnagar 18,000 618-0,780 15,000 600-0,766
Junagadh 17,500 579-0,681 18,000 553-0,690
Keshod 10,000 543-0,665 12,000 545-0,656
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,584-0,735 0,625-0,590 0,574-0,706
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 2,490-3,750 2,510-3,740
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,900-3,674 2,900-3,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 0,685-0,736 0,675-0,728
Rapeseeds 020 590-623 585-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,630 2,600 3,980-3,990 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,110-4,115
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed