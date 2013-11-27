* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,625-0,740 17,000 0,574-0,735 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744 Jasdan 6,000 575-0,689 5,000 561-0,687 Jamnagar 18,000 618-0,780 15,000 600-0,766 Junagadh 17,500 579-0,681 18,000 553-0,690 Keshod 10,000 543-0,665 12,000 545-0,656 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,584-0,735 0,625-0,590 0,574-0,706 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 2,490-3,750 2,510-3,740 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,900-3,674 2,900-3,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 0,685-0,736 0,675-0,728 Rapeseeds 020 590-623 585-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,600 3,980-3,990 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed