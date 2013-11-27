* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,584-0,735 0,625-0,690 0,574-0,706 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,265 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,600 3,990-4,000 3,950-3,960 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,110-4,115 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------