* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,584-0,735 0,625-0,690 0,574-0,706
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,265 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,630 2,600 3,990-4,000 3,950-3,960
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,110-4,115
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
