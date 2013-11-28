* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,05,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,000 0,625-0,740
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744
Jasdan 5,000 589-0,680 6,000 575-0,689
Jamnagar 18,000 614-0,808 18,000 618-0,780
Junagadh 20,000 560-0,675 17,500 579-0,681
Keshod 10,000 554-0,664 10,000 543-0,665
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,740 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,690
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,620 2,500-3,765 2,490-3,750
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,900-3,674 2,900-3,674
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 0,650-0,735 0,685-0,736
Rapeseeds 005 590-624 590-623
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,265 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,630 2,630 3,990-4,000 3,990-4,000
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed