* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,05,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,000 0,625-0,740 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 23,000 565-0,744 Jasdan 5,000 589-0,680 6,000 575-0,689 Jamnagar 18,000 614-0,808 18,000 618-0,780 Junagadh 20,000 560-0,675 17,500 579-0,681 Keshod 10,000 554-0,664 10,000 543-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,740 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,620 2,500-3,765 2,490-3,750 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,900-3,674 2,900-3,674 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,650-0,735 0,685-0,736 Rapeseeds 005 590-624 590-623 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,265 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,630 3,990-4,000 3,990-4,000 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed