* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,740 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,815 1,275 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,630 3,990-4,000 3,990-4,000 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,795 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------