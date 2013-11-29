* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,550-0,770 16,000 0,625-0,740 Gondal 16,500 553-0,721 23,000 565-0,744 Jasdan 4,000 545-0,698 5,000 589-0,680 Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,790 18,000 614-0,808 Junagadh 15,000 541-0,697 20,000 560-0,675 Keshod 10,000 535-0,660 10,000 554-0,664 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,770 0,630-0,740 0,550-0,641 0,625-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,460 2,520-3,780 2,500-3,765 Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,900-3,701 2,900-3,674 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,040 0,700-0,756 0,650-0,735 Rapeseeds 003 600-625 590-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,280 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,630 3,990-4,000 3,990-4,000 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed