* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,770 0,630-0,740 0,550-0,641 0,625-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,280 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,630 2,630 3,990-4,000 3,990-4,000 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,805 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,815 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,150-4,155 4,150-4,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed