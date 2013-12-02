* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,550-0,740 17,500 0,560-0,780
Gondal 18,500 533-0,725 16,000 545-0,748
Jasdan 5,000 550-0,716 4,500 560-0,704
Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,780 14,000 611-0,799
Junagadh 17,500 560-0,698 16,000 545-0,712
Keshod 10,000 535-0,650 10,000 532-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,855 2,155-3,652 2,145-3,790
Sesame (Black) 0,125 3,000-3,741 2,905-3,735
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,800 0,690-0,735 0,680-0,739
Rapeseeds 005 590-624 600-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 1,260 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 616 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed