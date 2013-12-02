* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,550-0,740 17,500 0,560-0,780 Gondal 18,500 533-0,725 16,000 545-0,748 Jasdan 5,000 550-0,716 4,500 560-0,704 Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,780 14,000 611-0,799 Junagadh 17,500 560-0,698 16,000 545-0,712 Keshod 10,000 535-0,650 10,000 532-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,855 2,155-3,652 2,145-3,790 Sesame (Black) 0,125 3,000-3,741 2,905-3,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,690-0,735 0,680-0,739 Rapeseeds 005 590-624 600-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 1,260 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed