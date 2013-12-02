1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,825-0,830 0,685-0,690 0,705-0,710
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,840-0,841 0,700-0,701 0,720-0,721
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,825 1,250 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 612 616 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 634 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,550-0,740 17,500 0,560-0,780
Gondal 18,500 533-0,725 16,000 545-0,748
Jasdan 5,000 550-0,716 4,500 560-0,704
Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,780 14,000 611-0,799
Junagadh 17,500 560-0,698 16,000 545-0,712
Keshod 10,000 535-0,650 10,000 532-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,855 2,155-3,652 2,145-3,790
Sesame (Black) 0,125 3,000-3,741 2,905-3,735
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,800 0,690-0,735 0,680-0,739
Rapeseeds 005 590-624 600-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 1,260 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 616 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed