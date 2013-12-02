1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,825-0,830 0,685-0,690 0,705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,840-0,841 0,700-0,701 0,720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,825 1,250 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 616 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,550-0,740 17,500 0,560-0,780 Gondal 18,500 533-0,725 16,000 545-0,748 Jasdan 5,000 550-0,716 4,500 560-0,704 Jamnagar 15,000 600-0,780 14,000 611-0,799 Junagadh 17,500 560-0,698 16,000 545-0,712 Keshod 10,000 535-0,650 10,000 532-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,740 0,600-0,780 0,550-0,730 0,560-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,705-0,710 0,705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,720-0,721 0,720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,855 2,155-3,652 2,145-3,790 Sesame (Black) 0,125 3,000-3,741 2,905-3,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,690-0,735 0,680-0,739 Rapeseeds 005 590-624 600-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 1,260 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 638 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed