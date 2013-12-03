* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moced down on selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,550-0,760 18,000 0,550-0,740 Gondal 18,000 546-0,724 18,500 533-0,725 Jasdan 4,000 527-0,690 5,000 550-0,716 Jamnagar 16,000 609-0,791 15,000 600-0,780 Junagadh 20,000 540-0,687 17,500 560-0,698 Keshod 10,000 533-0,640 10,000 535-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,760 0,660-0,740 0,550-0,725 0,550-0,730 (auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,450 2,175-3,628 2,155-3,652 Sesame (Black) 0,150 3,100-3,730 3,000-3,741 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,622-0,730 0,690-0,735 Rapeseeds 100 590-614 590-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,240 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,650 2,650 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed