* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,560-0,780 15,000 0,550-0,760
Gondal 20,000 558-0,740 18,000 546-0,724
Jasdan 5,000 535-0,681 4,000 527-0,690
Jamnagar 15,000 604-0,798 16,000 609-0,791
Junagadh 18,000 524-0,684 20,000 540-0,687
Keshod 12,000 521-0,667 10,000 533-0,640
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,780 0,600-0,760 0,560-0,720 0,550-0,725
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,310 2,175-3,621 2,175-3,628
Sesame (Black) 0,080 3,050-3,700 3,100-3,730
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,525 0,612-0,724 0,622-0,730
Rapeseeds 010 600-625 590-614
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,795 0,800 1,235 1,240
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,650 4,050-4,060 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed