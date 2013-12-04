* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,560-0,780 15,000 0,550-0,760 Gondal 20,000 558-0,740 18,000 546-0,724 Jasdan 5,000 535-0,681 4,000 527-0,690 Jamnagar 15,000 604-0,798 16,000 609-0,791 Junagadh 18,000 524-0,684 20,000 540-0,687 Keshod 12,000 521-0,667 10,000 533-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,780 0,600-0,760 0,560-0,720 0,550-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,310 2,175-3,621 2,175-3,628 Sesame (Black) 0,080 3,050-3,700 3,100-3,730 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,612-0,724 0,622-0,730 Rapeseeds 010 600-625 590-614 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,800 1,235 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,650 4,050-4,060 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed