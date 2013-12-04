* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,780 0,660-0,760 0,560-0,720 0,550-0,730
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,800 1,270 1,240
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 609 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 631 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,650 4,050-4,060 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed