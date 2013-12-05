* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,570-0,730 18,000 0,560-0,780 Gondal 17,500 545-0,712 20,000 558-0,740 Jasdan 5,000 536-0,675 5,000 535-0,681 Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,784 15,000 604-0,798 Junagadh 15,000 563-0,691 18,000 524-0,684 Keshod 10,000 533-0,665 12,000 521-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,730 0,600-0,780 0,570-0,720 0,560-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 0,685-0,690 0,685-0,690 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,820-0,821 0,820-0,821 0,700-0,701 0,700-0,701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 2,060-3,300 2,175-3,621 Sesame (Black) 0,101 3,050-3,741 3,050-3,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,660-0,733 0,612-0,724 Rapeseeds 050 595-624 600-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 1,275 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,045-1,030 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed