* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,730 0,600-0,780 0,570-0,720 0,560-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,805-0,810 0,665-0,670 0,685-0,690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,820-0,821 0,680-0,681 0,700-0,701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 637 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,805 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,815 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed