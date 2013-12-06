* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up on restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,565-0,720 16,500 0,570-0,730 Gondal 18,500 549-0,699 17,500 545-0,712 Jasdan 4,500 550-0,667 5,000 536-0,675 Jamnagar 12,000 618-0,778 13,000 600-0,784 Junagadh 18,000 541-0,700 15,000 563-0,691 Keshod 10,000 523-0,664 10,000 533-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,598-0,720 0,601-0,730 0,565-0,702 0,570-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 2,035-3,450 2,060-3,300 Sesame (Black) 0,123 3,300-3,700 3,050-3,741 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,600-0,724 0,660-0,733 Rapeseeds 030 575-618 595-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,275 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed