* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up on restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,565-0,720 16,500 0,570-0,730
Gondal 18,500 549-0,699 17,500 545-0,712
Jasdan 4,500 550-0,667 5,000 536-0,675
Jamnagar 12,000 618-0,778 13,000 600-0,784
Junagadh 18,000 541-0,700 15,000 563-0,691
Keshod 10,000 523-0,664 10,000 533-0,665
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,598-0,720 0,601-0,730 0,565-0,702 0,570-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,250 2,035-3,450 2,060-3,300
Sesame (Black) 0,123 3,300-3,700 3,050-3,741
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,500 0,600-0,724 0,660-0,733
Rapeseeds 030 575-618 595-624
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,275 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 634 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed