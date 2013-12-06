1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,598-0,720 0,601-0,730 0,565-0,702 0,570-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,795-0,800 0,675-0,680 0,665-0,670
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,810-0,811 0,690-0,691 0,680-0,681
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,815 1,270 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed