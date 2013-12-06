1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,598-0,720 0,601-0,730 0,565-0,702 0,570-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,815-0,820 0,795-0,800 0,675-0,680 0,665-0,670 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,830-0,831 0,810-0,811 0,690-0,691 0,680-0,681 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,815 1,270 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed