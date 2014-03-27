* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,610-0,660
Gondal 05,000 580-0,690 06,000 596-0,700
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 536-0,652
Jamnagar 03,000 588-0,695 02,000 570-0,798
Junagadh 02,500 561-0,668 02,000 526-0,653
Keshod 01,000 500-0,663 01,000 490-0,645
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,900-4,234
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,777
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 520-551
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 3,920-3,925 3,900-3,905
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed