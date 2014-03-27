* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,610-0,660 Gondal 05,000 580-0,690 06,000 596-0,700 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 536-0,652 Jamnagar 03,000 588-0,695 02,000 570-0,798 Junagadh 02,500 561-0,668 02,000 526-0,653 Keshod 01,000 500-0,663 01,000 490-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,900-4,234 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,777 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 520-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 3,920-3,925 3,900-3,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed