* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Most of the Market yards were closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,610-0,660
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 580-0,690
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 536-0,652
Jamnagar 02,500 603-0,712 03,000 588-0,695
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 561-0,668
Keshod 01,500 517-0,660 01,000 500-0,663
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,900-4,234
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,777
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 520-551
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,735 1,130 1,142
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,470 2,460 3,800-3,810 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 3,930-3,935 3,920-3,925
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed