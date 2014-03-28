1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,142 1,142 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 637 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,470 2,460 3,800-3,810 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 3,930-3,935 3,920-3,925 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,300-24,400 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed