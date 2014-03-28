1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
4. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,735 1,142 1,142
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 637 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,470 2,460 3,800-3,810 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 3,930-3,935 3,920-3,925
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,300-24,400 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed