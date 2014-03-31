* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the Market yards were closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,610-0,660 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 580-0,690 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 536-0,652 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 600-0,723 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 561-0,668 Keshod 02,000 550-0,690 01,000 535-0,682 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,900-4,234 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,777 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 520-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,800-3,810 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,930-3,935 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed