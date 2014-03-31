1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,470 3,790-3,800 3,800-3,810 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,930-3,935 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,200-24,300 24,200-24,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the Market yards were closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,610-0,660 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 580-0,690 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 536-0,652 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 600-0,723 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 561-0,668 Keshod 02,000 550-0,690 01,000 535-0,682 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,900-4,234 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,777 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 520-551 