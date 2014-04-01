1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,675 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 632 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,800-24,900 24,200-24,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed