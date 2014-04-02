* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,620-0,670 03,000 0,610-0,660 Gondal 09,000 588-0,702 05,000 580-0,690 Jasdan 0,500 550-0,671 0,500 536-0,652 Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,713 02,000 607-0,700 Junagadh 03,000 545-0,680 02,500 561-0,668 Keshod 01,000 533-0,670 01,500 540-0,688 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,670 0,630-0,675 0,620-0,655 0,620-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,015 3,000-4,005 2,900-4,234 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,705-0,790 0,736-0,777 Rapeseeds 300 520-560 520-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 635 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed