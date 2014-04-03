* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien prices firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,72,000-0,73,000 versus 0,52,000-0,53,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,621-0,671 04,000 0,620-0,670 Gondal 07,500 570-0,680 09,000 588-0,702 Jasdan 0,500 560-0,650 0,500 550-0,671 Jamnagar 01,500 590-0,682 02,000 605-0,713 Junagadh 02,500 548-0,665 03,000 545-0,680 Keshod 01,000 525-0,654 01,000 533-0,670 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,626-0,671 0,625-0,670 0,621-0,656 0,620-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,090 2,100-3,250 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,010 3,000-4,015 3,000-4,005 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,075 0,715-0,788 0,705-0,790 Rapeseeds 500 510-550 520-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Castor oil BSS 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed